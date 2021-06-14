KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 14th

To kick off our Monday, we will have a bit of an interesting day. Our morning hours will have plenty of sunshine with mostly calm winds and temperatures will be getting to the upper 80s to low 90s by the top of the noon hour. However, as we get into the mid afternoon hours, a burst of cooler air will pushing through the heat, which will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms as we get closer to the later afternoon hours. These storms are expected to only last a few hours before we resume to our regular temperatures for the evening. Winds will pick up a bit from the east and northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have a decrease in clouds with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the skies, but otherwise we can expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be back in the 90s for the region, and winds will be coming in from the east up to ten miles per hour. Going through the rest of this week and this upcoming weekend, we aren’t going to have a lot of activity going on. We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be hitting the 90s and 100s for highs as well. A few tropical systems continue to brew in the Atlantic Ocean this week. Both are looking to develop into tropical storms, however, with the movement of moisture and conditions in the areas they are both developing, neither are looking to become more than tropical storms. The first is brewing off the coastline near Georgia, which could develop into our next name on the 2021 Hurricane Name list (Bill). The second is developing just off the Mexico peninsula, and is expected to head up towards our direction by this upcoming weekend. However, it will veer off to the east, heading towards Louisiana, so we aren’t going to see anything from this system.

