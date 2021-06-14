KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 14th

To kick off our Monday, we will have a bit of an interesting day. Our morning hours will have plenty of sunshine with mostly calm winds and temperatures will be getting to the upper 80s to low 90s by the top of the noon hour. However, as we get into the mid afternoon hours, a burst of cooler air will pushing through the heat, which will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms as we get closer to the later afternoon hours. These storms are expected to only last a few hours before we resume to our regular temperatures for the evening. Winds will pick up a bit from the east and northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have a decrease in clouds with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the skies, but otherwise we can expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be back in the 90s for the region, and winds will be coming in from the east up to ten miles per hour. Going through the rest of this week and this upcoming weekend, we aren’t going to have a lot of activity going on. We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be hitting the 90s and 100s for highs as well. A few tropical systems continue to brew in the Atlantic Ocean this week. Both are looking to develop into tropical storms, however, with the movement of moisture and conditions in the areas they are both developing, neither are looking to become more than tropical storms. The first is brewing off the coastline near Georgia, which could develop into our next name on the 2021 Hurricane Name list (Bill). The second is developing just off the Mexico peninsula, and is expected to head up towards our direction by this upcoming weekend. However, it will veer off to the east, heading towards Louisiana, so we aren’t going to see anything from this system.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

