KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 6th

We can expect to have partly cloudy skies today, with some spotty showers and storms possibly developing through the day. Highs will be in the 90s, and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, more scattered showers and storms, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have highs back in the 90s, however, a twenty degree drop later in the afternoon could trigger severe storms in the area, with dangerous lightning, heavy rainfalls and possible hail. Looking ahead, we will be back in the triple digits by Thursday, and will continue a warming trend through the weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!