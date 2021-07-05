KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 5th

Quite a wet weekend we experienced around the Concho Valley. Plenty of rain did give temporary local flood advisories. As we get through our first day of this week, we are looking at a cloudy start to the morning, then rainy conditions by mid morning. Temperatures will slowly creep up to the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon and winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. For the rest of the day, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will hit highs in the low to mid 80s and winds will continue to come from the east around 5-10 mph. Similar to this past weekend, we could see some localized flooding on roadways and in rivers. It’s recommended to avoid areas of higher water, which could stop our vehicles. Tonight, a few storms will linger around the region. Temperatures will drop just to the 60s and 70s and winds will be mostly calm. Another round of showers and storms heading into our Tuesday, with more localized flooding possible. Temperatures will be about the same, hitting the low to mid 80s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. We will continue to have spotty showers around the region for Wednesday as well. A break from the rain is expected for the second half of this week, but we will continue to have a mixture of sun and clouds, and it will still be more on the humid side. More showers could develop this upcoming Sunday for the weekend, and temperatures will be hovering around the 90 degree mark. The dew point will continue to remain in the 60s and 70s, so humidity levels aren’t going to decrease anytime soon. We can expect to have higher levels of humidity at least through the first half of this month.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video