KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 27th

We will start off with some clouds in the skies and increase as we get through the day. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s with winds mostly from a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clearing skies with lows in the 70s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. As we continue through the week, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs will eventually be back in the upper 90s by the end of the week, and in the triple digits for this upcoming weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!