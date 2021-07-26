KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 26th

To start our Monday morning, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s around the region by the top of the noon and winds will start off more on the calm side, then increase from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. For the afternoon hours, we are looking at more sunny skies with a few clouds developing later in the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s to low 100s around the Concho Valley, and winds will continue to shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear for us with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be more calm as we go through the overnight hours. For our Tuesday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs back in the upper 90s to low 100s and winds will vary in direction once again up to ten miles per hour. As we head into Wednesday, we are looking at a few opportunities for spotty showers, first in the early morning hours then in the late night hours. Otherwise we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the second half of the week before jumping back to the triple digits around the region for Saturday and Sunday again. Overnight temperatures will continue getting warmer, moving closer to the upper 70s. At this point, with some of the forecast models looking ahead beyond seven days, we don’t look to have any relief from the heat anytime soon. Triple digit highs look to be sticking around for a decent while.

