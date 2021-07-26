KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 26th

To start our Monday morning, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s around the region by the top of the noon and winds will start off more on the calm side, then increase from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. For the afternoon hours, we are looking at more sunny skies with a few clouds developing later in the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s to low 100s around the Concho Valley, and winds will continue to shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear for us with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be more calm as we go through the overnight hours. For our Tuesday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs back in the upper 90s to low 100s and winds will vary in direction once again up to ten miles per hour. As we head into Wednesday, we are looking at a few opportunities for spotty showers, first in the early morning hours then in the late night hours. Otherwise we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the second half of the week before jumping back to the triple digits around the region for Saturday and Sunday again. Overnight temperatures will continue getting warmer, moving closer to the upper 70s. At this point, with some of the forecast models looking ahead beyond seven days, we don’t look to have any relief from the heat anytime soon. Triple digit highs look to be sticking around for a decent while.

Sunny

San Angelo

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

