KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will start the morning off with mostly sunny skies, then increasing in clouds as we get through the later part of the afternoon. Highs in the 90s today, with winds shifting a bit, then picking up speed from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will linger in the sky, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with late night showers expected in the area. Highs back in the 90s. Looking ahead, we will continue to be in the 90s for the rest of the week with partly cloudy skies. And rain showers are looking to be in the area by next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.