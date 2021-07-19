KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 19th

To start our Monday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and winds coming from the southwest 5-10 mph. As we head to the afternoon, we will increase the temperaturse to the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift quite a bit, coming from the northwest 5-10 mph at the top of the noon hour. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s around the region, and winds will eventually be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later this afternoon into the evening hours. After the storms, we are expecting to have a few clouds lingering. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. Winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies across the Concho Valley with highs in the 80s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. The next few days will give us a chance to dry up some of the water we do get from the showers and storms later today. More rain is set for the forecast, especially later Friday. This upcoming weekend will be back to average with highs in mid to upper 90s and plenty of sunshine across the region. We are also going to have lower levels of moisture for the first half of this week as well, which decreases opportunities for showers to develop. At least for the next few days.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

