KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 19th

To start our Monday morning, we are looking at temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and winds coming from the southwest 5-10 mph. As we head to the afternoon, we will increase the temperaturse to the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift quite a bit, coming from the northwest 5-10 mph at the top of the noon hour. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s around the region, and winds will eventually be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later this afternoon into the evening hours. After the storms, we are expecting to have a few clouds lingering. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. Winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies across the Concho Valley with highs in the 80s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. The next few days will give us a chance to dry up some of the water we do get from the showers and storms later today. More rain is set for the forecast, especially later Friday. This upcoming weekend will be back to average with highs in mid to upper 90s and plenty of sunshine across the region. We are also going to have lower levels of moisture for the first half of this week as well, which decreases opportunities for showers to develop. At least for the next few days.

