KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 13th

An excessive heat warning is in effect for all of the Concho Valley region until Tuesday evening at seven. Highs will be near 110 degrees for most cities across the area as well. Winds from the south can have speeds up to 30 mph. Tonight, we will have breezy winds and dry conditions, with lows in the 70s and 80s. Tomorrow will be just as hot as today, with temperatures fairly close to the same for everyone. Looking ahead, we will have a gradual decrease in temperatures, but we will still have highs in the 100s through this upcoming weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!