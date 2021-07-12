KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, July 12th

As we start off our Monday, we are looking at typical start to our day. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. However, we are only looking to reach the upper 70s by the late morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will eventually give us a few isolated showers and storms around the region. Winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. A few lingering showers can be expected in the early afternoon, then skies will clear out to partly cloudy by the end of the afternoon. Temperatures will only be getting to the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. As we head into the evening, we are looking at clearing skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. For our Tuesday, we can expect mostly sunny skies around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. A mixture of sun and clouds can be expected for a majority of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s as well, getting close to triple digits. A few spotty showers could develop as we head in later Friday evening. The upcoming weekend is looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. Temperatures will be in the 90s. As we go through this week as well, we are looking at an increase in moisture levels, so we are going to have muggy conditions every day this week once again.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
