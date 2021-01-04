KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 4th

We can expect plenty of sunny skies for the day, with highs getting to the 60s across the region and winds from the north around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have an increase in cloud cover, with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area later Tuesday evening, dropping our temperatures around 10-15 degrees, but we will only the beginning of the front, with most of the precipitation developing to the east of our region. The rest of the week will be around average for temperatures, and possible rain showers could develop next Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!