KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 25th

As we kick off our week, we will have slightly stronger winds for the mid morning and afternoon hours. Winds will be coming from the west up to 25 miles per hour, temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 60s for highs, and we will have mostly sunny skies. Tonight, winds will calm down, and shift from the southwest just under 5 miles per hour, with lows in the 40s and clear skies. Tomorrow will have more sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, winds will vary in direction through the day, coming in up to 15 miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures sticking around the 50s and 60s into the weekend. A few scattered showers could be developing around the region on Saturday, but sunny skies for Sunday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!