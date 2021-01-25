KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 25th

Despite the mostly cloudy skies some locations across the Concho Valley were able to get into the lower 70s for highs this afternoon, while the majority of the region topped out in the upper 60s. The cold front is already moving through parts of northern Texas will begin to develop some isolated thunderstorms and showers for the Concho Valley later tonight and into the early morning hours. The stronger storms will remain off to the northeast, towards the DFW area. Still only about a 40% chances of showers developing with the better chances in the northeastern parts of the area, so places like Coleman, Ballinger, and Brady could have the greatest chance at hearing a rumble of thunder tonight.

Monday, the cold front continues pushing through the region and cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. That will allow skies to begin to clear up and pull down that afternoon highs back into the mid to lower 60s.