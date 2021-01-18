KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 18th

Pleasant weather across the Concho Valley for your weekend. Temperatures got into the 60s for most of the region with some high cloud passing through. Tonight temperatures will stay a bit warmer than last night, dipping into the lower 30s rather than the upper 20s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, winds will begin to increase from the southwest ahead of the Tuesday's cold front. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 MPH with gust up to 25 MPH at times. That means warmer temperatures for the area with some getting into the lower 70s for highs.