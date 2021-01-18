KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 18th

As we go through our Monday, we will have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy winds coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover, and rain showers in portions of the Concho Valley. Lows will be in the 30s with winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 40s and 50s with northeast winds 10-20 mph. For the rest of the week into the weekend, we can expect cloudy skies, with rain showers on and off through the week. Temperatures will be increasing though, coming in from the southwest and putting us close to the 70s by the end of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!