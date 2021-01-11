KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 11th

What a day! Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the snow. The snow started in San Angelo around 3:30 AM and continued off and on throughout most of the day. Temperatures across the Concho Valley stayed in the mid to low 30s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s, so any water or melted snow could refreeze during the overnight hours.

Snow totals for the area matched up fairly well with the forecast. Coleman was the big winner so far with 7 inches of snow. San Angelo, Ballinger, and Sterling City all reported 4 inches, and Brady got a measurement of 3". The rain and snow combination will certainly help out with the drought conditions that we saw build during the end of 2020.