KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, January 11th

As we get through our Monday, we will be a bit on the cooler side, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected across the region, and winds will be light, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 20s and 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will clear out with more sunshine, highs in the 50s and west winds up to 10 miles per hour. Heading to the middle of the week will give us temperatures back in the 60s, with sunny skies. Next weekend looks to have another system possibly coming to the area, with more rain and possible snow on Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!