KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 8th

More KLST Weather
Fair

San Angelo

54°F Fair Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

56°F Fair Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

A warmer start to this week can be expected around the region, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. A few clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction around 10-20 mph today. Tonight, a few clouds will develop in the overnight hours, lows will be in the 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will provide another day of mostly sunny skies, winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour, and highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s again. A cold front will come through in the middle of this week, but the colder temperatures will really settle in for this upcoming weekend, with lows dropping to single digits and highs will be in the 10s and 20s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 80° 43°

Tuesday

78° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 78° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 72° 35°

Thursday

49° / 22°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 44% 49° 22°

Friday

50° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 50° 21°

Saturday

34° / 12°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 34° 12°

Sunday

31° / 15°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 31° 15°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
60°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

12 AM
Clear
1%
50°

50°

1 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
6%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
8%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
6%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
11%
46°

44°

7 AM
Clear
12%
44°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
44°

