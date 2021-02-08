KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 8th
San Angelo54°F Fair Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden56°F Fair Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
A warmer start to this week can be expected around the region, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. A few clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction around 10-20 mph today. Tonight, a few clouds will develop in the overnight hours, lows will be in the 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will provide another day of mostly sunny skies, winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour, and highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s again. A cold front will come through in the middle of this week, but the colder temperatures will really settle in for this upcoming weekend, with lows dropping to single digits and highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden56°F Fair Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity