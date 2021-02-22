KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 22nd

Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

55°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

To start off this week, we will have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s today. Winds will coming from the west and southwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit on the breezy side, with winds from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be getting into the 70s. A cold front will make its way through the region on Wednesday, and Thursday will give us scattered rain showers and highs only in the 40s. More rain could appear this upcoming weekend as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 42°

Tuesday

76° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 76° 50°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 63° 39°

Thursday

45° / 37°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 45° 37°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 64° 44°

Saturday

67° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 67° 52°

Sunday

74° / 49°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 38% 74° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
5%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
5%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
6%
43°

43°

7 AM
Clear
6%
43°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
43°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
49°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.