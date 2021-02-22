KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 22nd
San Angelo55°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
To start off this week, we will have plenty of sunshine, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s today. Winds will coming from the west and southwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit on the breezy side, with winds from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be getting into the 70s. A cold front will make its way through the region on Wednesday, and Thursday will give us scattered rain showers and highs only in the 40s. More rain could appear this upcoming weekend as well.
