KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, February 1st

We can expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 60s for highs to start our Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and winds will remain relatively calm through the morning, picking up a bit of speed from the east around 5-10 mph later this afternoon. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 30s and 40s and calm winds again. Tomorrow will provide another day of sun and clouds through the region, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side through the day, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the south. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of the week, then a cold front around midnight Friday will drop us around 30 degrees. Scattered showers are also likely in the forecast for the end of the week as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!