KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 7th

Heading into our beginning of the work week, we will have plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs, and winds will remain fairly calm all day. Tonight will have a few clouds, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us more sunny skies, with highs in the 70s and winds from the northwest up to 10 miles per hour. Going through the rest of the week, we will be on a warming trend, however, the development of a cold front will drop our temperatures to the 60s and 50s by Friday and Saturday, but we will pop back to the low 60s by next Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!