KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 28th

To kick off this work week, we will have mostly cloudy skies with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have scattered rain showers around the region, with lows in the 50s and winds maintaining speeds and direction. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers, then gradually clearing out, but winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south with speeds up to 30 mph and temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mixed precipitation is likely for this Wednesday, and snow showers for the early morning hours of Thursday are favorable. To kick off the new year, we will be starting a warming trend, getting temperatures back in the 60s by the end of the next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!