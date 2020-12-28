KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 28th

Things are going to turn cloudy for your Monday. A warm front will move into our area and will spark up some precipitation. Then, a upper level low move into the Four Corners region, bringing the materials needed to to get instability.

We could see showers into Monday late evening, and rain chances increase for your Tuesday. ALSO, As a cold front move in on Tuesday evening, the cold air and moisture will mix and create snow, sleet mix for our area.