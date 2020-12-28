KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 28th

To kick off this work week, we will have mostly cloudy skies with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have scattered rain showers around the region, with lows in the 50s and winds maintaining speeds and direction. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers, then gradually clearing out, but winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south with speeds up to 30 mph and temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mixed precipitation is likely for this Wednesday, and snow showers for the early morning hours of Thursday are favorable. To kick off the new year, we will be starting a warming trend, getting temperatures back in the 60s by the end of the next weekend.

