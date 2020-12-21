KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 21st

Temperatures are a bit warmer for December with highs in the upper 60s today, about 10 degree above average. The warmer temperatures will continue for a few more day before a cold front arrives just before Christmas to pull down those temperatures back closer to normal.

Breezy conditions can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with winds gusting up to 25 and 30 MPH at times. No rain or snow is expected with the cold front later this week.