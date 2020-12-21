KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 21st

Today marks the first day of winter, and is also known as the winter solstice, but conditions and temperatures won’t feel like it. Highs will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds with lows in the 40s and southwest winds up to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of sun and clouds, but winds will be much more breezy, coming from the southwest around 5-25 mph and gusts up to 35. Highs will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will push through as we head into the middle of the week, dropping highs around 20 degrees for highs. But after Wednesday, we will be back on the warming trend for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!