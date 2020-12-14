KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, December 14th

Weather

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, with highs only in the low to mid 50s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be from the southeast around 5-15 mph, and we can expect plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows in the 30s and southeast winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit windy again, with gusts up to 35 mph mostly from a western direction. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with more sunshine. We will have more sun as we get through a majority of the week, but clouds will roll in late Thursday, giving us a cloudy Friday. Temperatures will however around 60 degrees for the weekend though.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

