KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 9th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking at having temperatures in the 70s with a few clouds and a light breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. Humidity levels will be a bit higher, making the morning feel a bit warmer. As we continue through the rest of our morning hours, we will have plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will eventually climb to the low 90s by the start of the afternoon and winds will also increase a bit from the south up to twenty miles per hour. As we head into the later part of the day, we are looking at highs to reach the upper 90s to low 100s for most of the viewing area. We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies and winds will still be a bit breezy from the south up to twenty miles per hour. For the late night hours, lows will drop to the 70s. A few clouds will develop once again and winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Morning clouds to start off the day for tomorrow, then more sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s once again, and winds will still be a southern breeze up to 20 miles per hour. A potential break from the warmer temperatures could come in by Wednesday, with more clouds in the skies to give us slightly cooler temperatures. A few spotty showers are also looking to develop around the region later Friday evening, as well as Saturday and Sunday evenings. These showers are expected to be far and few between, and will stay more to the eastern and southern portions of the Concho Valley.

Fair

San Angelo

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
