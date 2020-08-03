KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 3rd

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become mostly cloudy later this afternoon, with spotty showers and storms developing across the region. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will shift a bit, coming in from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the 70s and southeast winds around 5-10 mph. Moving through the week, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with highs back in the 100s. Sunny skies for the upcoming weekend can also be expected.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!