KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 31st

Starting this week, we will have a few late night showers and possible storms. Highs today will be in the upper 90s to mid 100s. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will drop to the mid to upper 70s. Up to a half inch of rain can be expected in some areas. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies, eventually becoming mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms are expected to develop around the region with a significant drop in temperatures. Up to an inch of rain for some areas. Moving through the week, temperatures will be cooler, and more chances of rain showers across the area can be expected as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!