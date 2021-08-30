KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 30th

Weather

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side. Dew points will be in the 60s and a bit in the 70s, so we can expect the morning to be on the muggy side. A layer of dew/condensation can be expected on our vehicles as we head out this morning as well. Temperatures will eventually reach the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will also have more clouds as we head through the rest of the morning hours as well. Winds will remain on the calm side (less than five miles per hour). For the second half of the day, we are looking to have a steady increase in clouds with more spotty showers developing again. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the region and winds are still expected to be calm through the rest of the day as well. As we head to the overnight hours, we are going to have a decrease in clouds around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will drop to the 70s and winds will still be on the calm side. For our Tuesday, we will start with a sunny morning, then increasing clouds as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will continue to be fairly calm. For the rest of the week, we are looking to continue the sun and cloud mix in the skies. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to mid 90s for highs across the board. Saturday looks to start the weekend with more sunshine in the region and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We are also looking to continue having higher levels of moisture, so mornings will remain on the muggy side. We essentially have hit our ‘quota’ for average rainfall total for the month of August, but we will continue to have mild temperatures and higher humidity heading into September as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
