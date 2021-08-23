KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 23rd

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 70s with clear skies and winds starting from the south around 5-10 mph. As we get into later this morning, we are expecting to reach the mid to upper 80s for temperatures by noon. A stray cloud or two can be expected in the skies and winds will pick up speeds around mid morning up to 15 miles per hour from the south. Moisture levels will be a bit lower compared to what we’ve had the past several weeks, so we can expected drier conditions for today. As we head into the second part of the day, we are looking to have temperatures reach the low to mid 90s for highs across the region. We will still have plenty of sunshine with a couple of clouds and winds will continue to provide a slight southern breeze with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight looks to have clear skies with south winds around 5-10 miles per hour and temperatures dropping back to the 70s. Tomorrow will basically be a repeat of today, with the exception of temperatures being a few degrees warmer, mostly sitting in the mid 90s for highs. More sunshine and mid 90s for this Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the week as well as the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be a slight bit cooler, dropping to the low 90s and even the upper 80s as we get through the next seven days. We will also see higher levels of moisture coming back to the region, giving us those muggy mornings and warmer feeling afternoon hours. Spotty showers could develop around the region as we get into this upcoming Saturday, but at this point, these showers are looking to be a bit more on the isolated side, giving small little showers for just a few areas.

