KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 23rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 70s with clear skies and winds starting from the south around 5-10 mph. As we get into later this morning, we are expecting to reach the mid to upper 80s for temperatures by noon. A stray cloud or two can be expected in the skies and winds will pick up speeds around mid morning up to 15 miles per hour from the south. Moisture levels will be a bit lower compared to what we’ve had the past several weeks, so we can expected drier conditions for today. As we head into the second part of the day, we are looking to have temperatures reach the low to mid 90s for highs across the region. We will still have plenty of sunshine with a couple of clouds and winds will continue to provide a slight southern breeze with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight looks to have clear skies with south winds around 5-10 miles per hour and temperatures dropping back to the 70s. Tomorrow will basically be a repeat of today, with the exception of temperatures being a few degrees warmer, mostly sitting in the mid 90s for highs. More sunshine and mid 90s for this Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the week as well as the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be a slight bit cooler, dropping to the low 90s and even the upper 80s as we get through the next seven days. We will also see higher levels of moisture coming back to the region, giving us those muggy mornings and warmer feeling afternoon hours. Spotty showers could develop around the region as we get into this upcoming Saturday, but at this point, these showers are looking to be a bit more on the isolated side, giving small little showers for just a few areas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.