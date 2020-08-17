KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 17th

Temperatures will be much cooler compared to last week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and slightly into the low 100s. Afternoon showers are likely to be scattered, and some thunderstorms could develop as well. Winds will be from the north and northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, scattered showers will continue to linger in the area, with lows in the 70s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 90s and 100s. We can expect more showers to possibly develop on Thursday and early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s for the rest of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!