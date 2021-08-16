KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 16th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies, with a few clouds popping up sporadically. Temperatures will start in the 70s and eventually increase to the mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the southwest around 5-10 mph by mid morning. Later today, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover, eventually giving us mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs, which is still well below average. Winds will calm down again for most of the afternoon, then pick back up from the east around 5-10 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking at cloudy skies with a few showers developing around the viewing area. Lows will be in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. For our Tuesday, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley all day. Temperatures will only hit the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will vary in direction, with speeds up to ten miles per hour. As we get through this week, we are looking at scattered showers across the region every day. Wednesday and Friday look to have better opportunities for us to get these showers. Temperatures through this week are also looking to be more on the cooler side, as we are only looking to reach the low 90s for most of the days. Tropical Storm Fred looks to make landfall at the Florida Panhandle area later today, and another tropical system is in the Puerto Rico area at this time. Tropical depression Grace looks to make a beeline straight in our direction, and we could see some of the showers and wind impact from this system.

