KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, August 10th

We will start off the day with a few clouds in the sky, then clearing as we get into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, and winds will be a bit breezy today, coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies with calming winds, with lows in the 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs back in the 90s and 100s and winds picking back up from the south 10-15 mph. Looking ahead, we will have a warming trend as we go through this week, then cooling down over the upcoming weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!