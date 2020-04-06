KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 6th

Morning fog will become mostly cloudy skies as we get through our morning, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue to pick up around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 from the South and Southwest. Tonight, we will have clearing skies, with lows in the 60s for many in Concho Valley. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s for many. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a cold front will make its way through by Thursday, with chances of rain showers developing in some areas Thursday evening. Plenty of sunshine for Friday and most of the next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!