KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 5th

Temperatures will be warmer today compared to this past weekend, with highs reaching the low 80s for most of the region. A decrease in clouds through the Concho Valley, and winds are expected to be coming from the south around 5-20 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds with lows in the 60s and southern winds 10-15 mph is forecast for the region. Tomorrow will be even warmer, with highs in the 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and winds from the south with speeds up to 35 miles per hour. 80s and 90s will be sticking around for the week and through the weekend, and a mix of sun and clouds all week with Thursday looking to have mostly sunny skies.
San Angelo59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo58°F Fair Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
