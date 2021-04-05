KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 5th

Temperatures will be warmer today compared to this past weekend, with highs reaching the low 80s for most of the region. A decrease in clouds through the Concho Valley, and winds are expected to be coming from the south around 5-20 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds with lows in the 60s and southern winds 10-15 mph is forecast for the region. Tomorrow will be even warmer, with highs in the 90s, a mix of sun and clouds, and winds from the south with speeds up to 35 miles per hour. 80s and 90s will be sticking around for the week and through the weekend, and a mix of sun and clouds all week with Thursday looking to have mostly sunny skies.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 82° 61°

Tuesday

90° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 86° 50°

Thursday

89° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 89° 58°

Friday

94° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 54°

Saturday

87° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 56°

Sunday

93° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 93° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

65°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
62°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
59°F Mostly clear early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.