KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 27th

Breezy conditions for our Monday, with South winds around 10-25 mph, and highs in the 80s and 90s today. Tonight, spotty showers and possible thunderstorms can be expected, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will be hot, and winds from the South will make things feel a slight bit warmer, highs in the 90s and 100s, with potential to break record highs. Then a cool down in temperatures for our mid week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!