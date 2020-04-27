KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 27th

A nice warm day with highs that got to the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. It will feel more summer like for the beginning of the week. Monday highs are in the 90s. A dry line west of the Concho Valley which gives a few pop up showers. Tuesday is hot with highs getting to 100. A weak front pushes brings our lows back to normal with Wednesday's highs at the upper the 80s.

The rest of the week it warms up again with 90s and sunny conditions.