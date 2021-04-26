KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 26th

Weather

To start our week, we will have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, with more sunshine coming later today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have cloudy conditions with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the day, with highs in the 80s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. More storms could develop Wednesday as well, with stronger storms to the east. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average for the second half of this week. This next weekend will give us temperatures in the 90s and even the 100s for Sunday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 89° 68°

Wednesday

89° / 58°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 58°

Thursday

74° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 74° 53°

Friday

79° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 79° 54°

Saturday

88° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 88° 60°

Sunday

93° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 93° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
71°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
73°
