KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 26th

To start our week, we will have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, with more sunshine coming later today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will have cloudy conditions with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the day, with highs in the 80s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. More storms could develop Wednesday as well, with stronger storms to the east. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average for the second half of this week. This next weekend will give us temperatures in the 90s and even the 100s for Sunday.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 14%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
