KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 20th

Another day of sunshine for us in Concho Valley. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s for all of us, and winds will be mostly calm through the morning, but picking up in the afternoon hours. Tonight, increasing clouds, with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be warm and dry, with highs back in the 80s and 90s. A slight chance of thunderstorms can pop up later Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning, and a slight cool down as we get to the start of next weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!