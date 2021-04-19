KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 19th

Getting through our Monday, we will have a little more clouds than sunshine, but still plenty of rays we can soak up. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s around the region, and winds will be coming from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and south winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunny skies for the region, temperatures will be in the 60s and winds will be varying in direction with a cold front moving through, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. With dry conditions, dusty conditions can be expected the further west we head. A foggy end of the week can be expected, with a few rain showers, and warmer temperatures will be in the area this upcoming weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 71° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 66° 38°

Wednesday

65° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 65° 48°

Thursday

66° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 66° 56°

Friday

84° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 42% 84° 55°

Saturday

84° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 84° 53°

Sunday

89° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 89° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

1 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
1%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
1%
51°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

San Angelo

56°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
