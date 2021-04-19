KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 19th

Getting through our Monday, we will have a little more clouds than sunshine, but still plenty of rays we can soak up. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s around the region, and winds will be coming from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and south winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunny skies for the region, temperatures will be in the 60s and winds will be varying in direction with a cold front moving through, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. With dry conditions, dusty conditions can be expected the further west we head. A foggy end of the week can be expected, with a few rain showers, and warmer temperatures will be in the area this upcoming weekend.
San Angelo56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Robert Lee51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eldorado55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Mertzon57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eden56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
