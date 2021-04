KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 19th

Skies have been clearing up a bit more today compared to yesterday. That additional sunshine and clearing allowed most of the region to warm up into the mid 60s. Some locations have seen some isolated rain showers, but much more isolated in nature for today. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s once again.

Monday will start out with partly cloudy skies and warmer with highs in the 70s. Cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the afternoon hours, with some isolated showers possible. The southern counties along I-10 will be the most likely so get any rain. Most will stay dry and only see the increase in the cloud coverage.