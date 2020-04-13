KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 13th

A bit of a chilly start to our week! Highs will only get to the upper 50s to low 60s for today, as well as tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine to go around. Make sure to grab a jacket or sweatshirt today and tomorrow. We will continue to increase our temperatures to the upper 70s by the end of the week, but more rain showers and possible thunderstorms are looking to be in our forecast for next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!