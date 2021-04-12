KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 12th

To kick off this week, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with some light showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and a bit in the 90s for the region, and winds will vary in direction all day 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies and rain showers in the afternoon hours. Highs will only hit the 50s and 60s. For the remainder of the week and through the upcoming weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions, and scattered rain showers making appearances all week. Some areas could see around 2-4 inches of rain fall totals by the end of Sunday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 54°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 84° 54°

Tuesday

64° / 53°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 64° 53°

Wednesday

60° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 60° 52°

Thursday

66° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 66° 57°

Friday

79° / 46°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 79° 46°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 43°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
82°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
70°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
56°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
55°

55°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
55°
Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

63°F Fair Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
