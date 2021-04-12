KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 12th

To kick off this week, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with some light showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and a bit in the 90s for the region, and winds will vary in direction all day 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies and rain showers in the afternoon hours. Highs will only hit the 50s and 60s. For the remainder of the week and through the upcoming weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions, and scattered rain showers making appearances all week. Some areas could see around 2-4 inches of rain fall totals by the end of Sunday.
