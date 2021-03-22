KLST Morning Forecast: March 22nd, 2021

Rain Shower

San Angelo

58°F Rain Shower Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

59°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

56°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain Shower

Mertzon

57°F Rain Shower Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

58°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

To kick off this work week, we will have cloudy skies, with rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south around 10-25 mph. Damaging winds, hail and lightning will be the main severe factors with these storms. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Another round of possible storms looks to be coming Thursday morning, then more sunshine for the end of the week and through the weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 40°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 85% 70° 40°

Tuesday

79° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 46°

Wednesday

76° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 76° 42°

Thursday

70° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 70° 42°

Friday

81° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 2% 81° 47°

Saturday

83° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 83° 49°

Sunday

77° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 77° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

67°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
84%
67°

67°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
67°

68°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

68°

6 PM
Sunny
13%
68°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
11%
68°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
1%
61°

57°

10 PM
Clear
1%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

