KLST Morning Forecast: March 22nd, 2021

To kick off this work week, we will have cloudy skies, with rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south around 10-25 mph. Damaging winds, hail and lightning will be the main severe factors with these storms. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Another round of possible storms looks to be coming Thursday morning, then more sunshine for the end of the week and through the weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video