KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 4th

We will have another day with a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will pick up from the east around 5-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies, and lows in the 60s. Spotty showers will be scattered across the region. Tomorrow will have more partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Small chances of showers developing around the area, leaving small sprinkles in some areas. This weekend will start off cool, then increase back to the mid 90s by Labor Day. Next Wednesday will have a large cold front move down to our area, dropping our temperatures to the 50s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!