KLST Morning Forecast: Friday September 3rd

Another hot one for the region as high pressure remains settled off to the east. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s for afternoon highs, but the humidity could drive those heat index values closer to 100. Warmer overnight as well with that moisture keeping temperatures in the mid 70s once again.

This weekend, no majority changes expected for your Saturday and early Sunday plans, the first half of the Labor Day weekend will look and feel like the past couple of days.

Sunday night, a cold front begins to move into the southeastern parts of the United States and the tail end of that front could push into some parts of the Concho Valley. Northeastern areas like Coleman and Brady would be the most likely to see any rain late on Sunday. Most of the upper level energy will stay well off to the east, so it will cut down on the severe risk with these isolated showers and storms.

Monday, the rain chances continue with a 20% chances across the area, still expecting the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley to see the better likelihood of some rain. Still the front will bring some slightly cooler air, at least knocking those afternoon highs back down into the lower 90s and closer to average for early September.