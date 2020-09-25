KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 25th

To end the work week, we will have plenty of sunny skies and highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will pick up from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight we will have clear skies and lows in the 60s with southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend, with highs in the 90s, and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A cold front moves in next week, dropping our temperatures around 15-20 degrees, but because of the dry air that will be in the area, we won’t expect much for precipitation from this front.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!