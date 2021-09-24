KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 24th

To start our Friday morning off, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s for many of us, then increase to the 70s and 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds are expected to start off calm, then increase to a light breeze from the south before becoming a slight bit breezy by the beginning of the afternoon, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will be steady from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies as well, a bit of an indication we are having an increase in moisture sticking in the region again. Heading into the evening hours, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. Kicking off our weekend, we will have partly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds will vary in directions around 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be more in the upper 80s to low 90s by next week, and we will have more clouds heading into Monday as well. Rain showers are now looking to be a bit more promising for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We can also expect to have higher levels of humidity sticking around, so we will have mornings feel a slight bit muggy in the mornings for next week. Highs will reach the low 90s for many of us as we head into the second half of next week as well.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

