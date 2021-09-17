KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 17th

To kick off the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Skies are looking to be on the clear side and winds will be relatively calm. Higher moisture levels means higher humidity, so expect some dew on the windows this morning. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures jump up to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Skies will still be clear with a few stray cloud or two. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the south and southeast with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Sunny skies are expected all day, providing a bit of a warm end to this week. Later tonight, a few more clouds will move into the region. Lows will only be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be back to being calm. A few spotty showers are possible to move into the Concho Valley in the early morning hours for Saturday, so don’t be surprised to hear a bit of rain coming down early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the 90s for highs and winds from the east with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Sunday will have temperatures in the low to mid 90s for highs. Heading into next week, we are looking at a better chance of a cold front moving through viewing area early Tuesday morning, which looks to lower our temperatures back to the average mark for this time of year. However, this spell of cooler temperatures won’t last long. Since we are getting just the tail end of the cold front, we will be back in the mid 90s for highs by next week Thursday. We are also looking at a mix of sun and clouds all of next week at this point as well.