KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 17th

To kick off the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Skies are looking to be on the clear side and winds will be relatively calm. Higher moisture levels means higher humidity, so expect some dew on the windows this morning. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures jump up to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Skies will still be clear with a few stray cloud or two. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the south and southeast with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Sunny skies are expected all day, providing a bit of a warm end to this week. Later tonight, a few more clouds will move into the region. Lows will only be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be back to being calm. A few spotty showers are possible to move into the Concho Valley in the early morning hours for Saturday, so don’t be surprised to hear a bit of rain coming down early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the 90s for highs and winds from the east with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Sunday will have temperatures in the low to mid 90s for highs. Heading into next week, we are looking at a better chance of a cold front moving through viewing area early Tuesday morning, which looks to lower our temperatures back to the average mark for this time of year. However, this spell of cooler temperatures won’t last long. Since we are getting just the tail end of the cold front, we will be back in the mid 90s for highs by next week Thursday. We are also looking at a mix of sun and clouds all of next week at this point as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

