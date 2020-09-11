KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 11th

Rain showers will continue through the morning, eventually clearing out by the afternoon. Clouds will also decrease through the afternoon a bit as well, giving us partly sunny skies later today. Highs will be warmer, in the 70s across the region. Winds will be calm over the next several days. Tonight will continue to have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be getting back into the 80s for most, with a mix of sun and clouds again. Spotty showers can develop through the weekend, as well as into next week, and highs will continue to remain in the 70s and 80s. More rain showers likely next week Thursday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!