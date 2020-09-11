KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 11th

Another rainy start to our day. We didn't see as much rain as Wednesday but temperatures stayed about the same with mid 50s. Isolated rain chances come back for early Friday giving another rain and cloudy start to the day. The clouds and rain chances clear out through the day. With that we got out of the cool mid 50s for our highs. Highs for Friday get to the mid 70s staying cool and fall like for Friday night football.

The weekend are dry and warming up to the mid 80s. We are staying bellow the normal temperatures this time of year. A cooler and quite week is expected with a few isolated pop up showers on Tuesday.