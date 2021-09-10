KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 10th

To start off the morning hours, we are looking to have plenty of clear skies. Winds will be on the calm side early this morning, then increase from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the 60s then eventually be in the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the 90s across the region. Sunny skies will stick around all day and winds will eventually shift and come from the east around 5-10 miles per hour later this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking to have clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the 60s once again. Moisture content is expected to be much lower for the region, feeling more comfortable not only in the morning, but through the rest of the day as well. This weekend looks to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will still be in the 90s for highs and it will be more on the dry side as well. Mostly sunny skies to kick off the first few days of next week with temperatures in the 90s will feel pleasant. A cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley as we get into Wednesday of next week, which will lower our temperatures a bit. Spotty showers look to develop around the region later in the day as well. We will continue to have slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of next week as well, with highs only hitting the 80s for Thursday at this point. The dew point will stick around the 50 degree mark, which is going to feel much different than what we’ve had all summer. However, with the lowering of temperatures, it could elevate the humidity levels a bit, but it won’t feel too muggy, since we will have cooler overnight temperatures.