KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 8th

Starting off our Friday morning, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 60s and winds will be on the light side from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the afternoon hours, we will have temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Sunny skies will still prevail through the rest of the morning and winds will pick up speeds, still coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s for the region. Clouds will start to roll in, becoming partly cloudy the later afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be a bit on the breezy side as well, still coming from the south around 15-20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds with lows dropping to the 50s and 60s and winds will calm down significantly, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Our weekend is going to be sunny, and it’s going to be a bit on the warmer side, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front looks to push through the region early Monday morning, but because of the timing of this front, we aren’t looking to have any rain showers. Just a ten degree drop in overnight lows, going down to the low to mid 50s. Another cold front is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning of next week, so we can expect to have temperatures drop to the upper 70s to low 80s, which is more average for this time of year. A few spotty showers could develop with this front around the region, but the stronger rain showers will be developing more to the southeast of the Concho Valley. Areas like Mason and Junction could see a bit more rain with this particular front on Wednesday.