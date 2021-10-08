KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 8th

Starting off our Friday morning, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 60s and winds will be on the light side from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the afternoon hours, we will have temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Sunny skies will still prevail through the rest of the morning and winds will pick up speeds, still coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s for the region. Clouds will start to roll in, becoming partly cloudy the later afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be a bit on the breezy side as well, still coming from the south around 15-20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds with lows dropping to the 50s and 60s and winds will calm down significantly, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Our weekend is going to be sunny, and it’s going to be a bit on the warmer side, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front looks to push through the region early Monday morning, but because of the timing of this front, we aren’t looking to have any rain showers. Just a ten degree drop in overnight lows, going down to the low to mid 50s. Another cold front is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning of next week, so we can expect to have temperatures drop to the upper 70s to low 80s, which is more average for this time of year. A few spotty showers could develop with this front around the region, but the stronger rain showers will be developing more to the southeast of the Concho Valley. Areas like Mason and Junction could see a bit more rain with this particular front on Wednesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

