KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 2nd

To close out our work week, we will have plenty of sunny skies, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds mainly from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, winds will stay steady with lows in the 50s and 60s and clear skies. Tomorrow will have an interruption of steady sunshine with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s again. Breezy winds will coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph. After tomorrow, we are back to plenty of sunny skies into the first half of next week, and 90s return starting on Monday for the first half of this next week as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!