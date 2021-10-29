KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 29th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Friday! We made it to the end of this week! To start off the morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies and cooler temperatures in the region, kicking off the day in the 40s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Later in the morning, winds will pick up a bit, coming from the north as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will eventually climb to the 60s by the beginning of the afternoon and we will continue to have sunny skies for the first half of our day. This afternoon, we will have highs in the 70s. Winds will continue coming from the north around 10-15 mph. Sunshine will continue to be in abundance around the viewing area as well. Later tonight, we are looking to have another cooler night. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and possibly the upper 30s for overnight lows. Skies will be clear and winds will be on the calm side. To start our weekend, we are looking to have another day of sunshine. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer, getting to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Winds will be coming mostly from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. We will continue to see highs reaching the 80s as we head into Monday of next week. A slight change in the upcoming weather for next week. We are now looking to have elevated temperatures for Tuesday, getting to the upper 60s. Wednesday is looking to be our day of rain and cooler temperatures. We are still looking to have 50s for highs for the middle of next week. Rain showers will taper off early Thursday morning, but we will still have mostly cloudy skies and highs only reaching the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

48°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

46°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

45°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

49°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

49°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

47°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

46°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

45°F Sunny Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

49°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News