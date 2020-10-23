KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 23rd

Temperatures will continuously decrease through the day, a few spotty showers could develop mid morning, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-20 mph. Tonight will have decreasing clouds with lows in the 40s and calming winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be warmer, with highs in the 70s and 80s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift and come from the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon hours. Looking ahead, we will have our first taste of winter this season, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Rain showers and mixed precipitation are expected Monday through Wednesday. This system is expected to leave the region by the end of Wednesday, giving us fall temperatures for next Thursday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!