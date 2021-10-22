KLST Morning Forecast: Friday October 22nd

A warm weekend in store for the Concho Valley. This morning will start with some cloudy skies but as the morning progresses, skies will begin to clear out as we get into afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out into the lower and mid 80s for the area.

Warmer weekend, temperatures will continue to climb throughout Saturday and Sunday getting up to the mid to upper 80s. Saturday could see an isolated shower pop up across the region, chances will be fairly slim as the majority of the Concho Valley will stay dry.

Next week, Hot to start as some 90s could return to the forecast and that would be pushing closer to some records for this time of year. The summer-like heat only last for a couple of days as a cold front system moves into Texas late Tuesday and early Wednesday, that will bring some breezy winds, cooler temperatures, and some isolated rain chances for the middle of next week.

