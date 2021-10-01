KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 1st

To start off our Friday, we are looking to have a few lingering showers and storms in the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and skies will be more on the cloudy side. Winds will also be fairly calm to start the day off. By the beginning of the afternoon hours, we are looking to just get into the 70s for temperatures. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for highs later this afternoon. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy, eventually clearing a slight bit by the early evening hours. Spotty showers and misty conditions can also be expected to continue and winds will still be coming from the east with speeds around 5-10 mph. Tonight will continue to deliver more showers for the region, even as we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow. A dry line will be pushing through, so moisture content will decrease significantly for this weekend. Lows will drop back to the 60s and winds will be on the calm side tonight. Tomorrow will have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be coming from the north with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is looking to be more on the sunny side, and temperatures will continue to feel more like fall for our region. Next week will have a mix of sun and clouds every day. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s, although Tuesday could feel a slight bit warmer, reaching closer to the 90s for highs. Overnight lows will be a slight bit warmer than average for this time of year, and because of the dry conditions expected to stick around for a bit, we aren’t looking to have any more precipitation after tomorrow for a bit. Evenings will be cool, but comfortable.

Cloudy

San Angelo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

