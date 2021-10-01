KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, October 1st

To start off our Friday, we are looking to have a few lingering showers and storms in the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and skies will be more on the cloudy side. Winds will also be fairly calm to start the day off. By the beginning of the afternoon hours, we are looking to just get into the 70s for temperatures. We will still have mostly cloudy conditions and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for highs later this afternoon. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy, eventually clearing a slight bit by the early evening hours. Spotty showers and misty conditions can also be expected to continue and winds will still be coming from the east with speeds around 5-10 mph. Tonight will continue to deliver more showers for the region, even as we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow. A dry line will be pushing through, so moisture content will decrease significantly for this weekend. Lows will drop back to the 60s and winds will be on the calm side tonight. Tomorrow will have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be coming from the north with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend is looking to be more on the sunny side, and temperatures will continue to feel more like fall for our region. Next week will have a mix of sun and clouds every day. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s, although Tuesday could feel a slight bit warmer, reaching closer to the 90s for highs. Overnight lows will be a slight bit warmer than average for this time of year, and because of the dry conditions expected to stick around for a bit, we aren’t looking to have any more precipitation after tomorrow for a bit. Evenings will be cool, but comfortable.